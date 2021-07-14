MIFFLINBURG — Organizers noted traditional-sounding music would return in abundance to Mifflinburg as the upcoming weekend opened.
Planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16 in Mifflinburg Community Park, the Blueberries and Bluegrass Festival will once again offer its namesake tastes and sounds to all. It is presented by Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) and sponsor M and T Bank.
Heidi Criswell, MHRA executive director, said the West End Bluegrass Band would provide the entertainment and was easily capable of filling the three hours with music. There was no live music in 2020, as preordered blueberry treats were picked up on what would have been festival night.
Preorders were taken for 2021 until early in the month, Criswell added, with single slices available on festival night. Before 8 p.m. on Friday, whole pies will only be offered at the per-slice price ($24). After 8 p.m. the price of a whole pie will be $12.
Criswell said blueberry-vanilla ice cream would be coming from Meyer Dairy in State College.
Foods from Blyler Foods, Seefeldt’s Brats, Sunset Valley Bakery of Turbotville and J and M Concessions would also be featured. Criswell noted J and M Concession would provide gourmet french fries and had been at the wine festival in May.
As always, spectators were encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com, the MHRA Facebook page, email mhra@dejazzd.com or call 570-966-1666 for more information.
