“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.’ (I John 4:7-8)
When God created us in his image, it was his intention that we would love like him. And he also gave us free will, because love must be freely felt or we would merely be puppets. And the Bible is about God trying to get us to love like him.
Sunday the teacher asked in his class if we could think of one word that would describe the whole Bible. No one answered, so he said that one word was “Jesus.” That did not surprise me, because as Christians we focus on Jesus as our Lord and Savior. But then I said that the one word that I think of is “love.”
Jesus is only one part of the Trinity that is God. And if we only focus on Jesus that is too narrow a perception of what the Bible is about and what God is. After all a large part of the Bible is about the Jewish people and the prophets, who were also Jewish. So it is hard for me to understand how any Christian could be anti-Semitic, or to say that Jews are going too Hell because they do not accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Yet the Jews have sometimes been persecuted by Christians.
And then there are the Muslims, who do not believe that Jesus was the Son of God. But Muslims do believe in God, who they call Allah. It is sad when Christians and Muslim do no get along, since they both believe in and try to follow the same God.
And Hindus include the Biblical God in their pantheon of deities. So there is no reason to fight with Hinduism, just because they do not believe exactly as you or other Christians may. Indeed, there is even fighting and has been persecution of Christians by Christians, because their beliefs about God differ in some way.
Then there are Buddhists. Not all Buddhists even believe in God. Yet God is also their God, even if they do not believe in him. Yet I have often described loving like God as compassion for everyone, and Buddhists, like the Dalai Lama, teach compassion and may be as compassionate as many Christians.
The point I am working toward is that when our view of the Bible and the God who is described there is too narrow, it can cause us to reject of even persecute people who are different from us, yet who God loves just as much as us, even if they don’t believe in him like we do.
So God came to Abraham and his descendants, giving them laws that will help them live together in ways that are Godly. But when they turned that Godly guidance into a legalism that fell short of Godlike love, God came to earth in the person of Jesus to teach people the spirit of God’s law, which is Godlike love. Yet even more Godlike love was God’s goal. So when Jesus was leaving his earthly life e promised to send a Counselor, who is The Holy Spirit, so Godlike love enters our very hearts and transforms our lives. So Paul prays in Ephesians 3:19 that you may “know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.