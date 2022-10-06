LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has moved one step closer to energy independence and erasing its own carbon footprint.

On Thursday afternoon, officials from Bucknell and Encore Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vt., hosted a public dedication of the university's new 1.76-peak megawatt solar array, located between the Bucknell Golf Club and the Art Barn Complex, off of Smoketown Road. 

