LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has moved one step closer to energy independence and erasing its own carbon footprint.
On Thursday afternoon, officials from Bucknell and Encore Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vt., hosted a public dedication of the university's new 1.76-peak megawatt solar array, located between the Bucknell Golf Club and the Art Barn Complex, off of Smoketown Road.
The new solar array is expected to supply up to 7% of the university's electricity, and will move Bucknell a step closer to achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.
B"Being Bucknell's president for the past 13 years I didn't think this project would ever be here." Bucknell President John Bravman said, noting that the project which was initially discussed in 2010, but did not gain ground until 2018.
"Bucknell has been actively seeking solar opportunities in an effort to achieve goals found in the university's sustainability plan," Bravman continued. "We are pleased to be partnering with Encore and Greenbacker Capitol Management on this project, which will be a model for other organizations of how mid-scale solar power can expand cost-effective renewable energy in Pennsylvania."
In addition to achieving Bucknell sustainability goals, the project is designed to enhance opportunities for renewable energy focused teaching and research across multiple disciplines.
According to university officials, it will additionally generate property tax revenues for East Buffalo Township, provide Bucknell with price certainty on energy rates for the next several decades, and strengthen the region's commitment to the production and use of renewable energy.
Encore Renewable Energy Founder and CEO Chad Farrell, and 1992 Bucknell graduate said the project "is an example of how Bucknell is leading the way among academic institutions in both decarbonization as well as providing avenues for hands-on learning for students poised to enter the clean energy workforce."
"This project is creating long term value to the university," said Farrell.
Jim Knight — who is the East Buffalo Township supervisor chair as well as a Bucknell project manager and a representative for Greenbacker Capitol Management — said the project faced multiple challenges, including changing the location of the solar array, creating zoning ordinances to include solar energy and supply chain issues due to the COVID pandemic.
"The project is totally funded by Greenbacker Capitol Management and will be eventually paid back by revenues the solar field will generate." Knight said, "The solar project is waiting for a circuit breaker which is expected to arrive Oct. 10 and hopefully be fully operational by the end of October."
The location of the solar array provides prime sun exposure and is not in close proximity to residential properties. The project consists of south-facing panels tilted at 25 to 30 degree, with a maximum height of nine feet. the seven-acre array of panels have also been replanted with pollinator friendly vegetation between the panels to attract bees, butterflies, and other species critical to the future of food safety.
