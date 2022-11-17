Bucknell professors study fireflies

Moria Chambers

 Provided by Brett Simpson

LEWISBURG — One in three firefly species in North America may be at risk of extinction, according to a study by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. One explanation for the decline may be the way fireflies react to common bacterial pathogens found in their environment. A team of Bucknell University researchers is now the first to study that interaction and has published a paper on their findings in Ecological Entomology, a journal of the Royal Entomological Society.

Professors Sarah Lower and Moria Chambers, biology, and Professor Owais Gilani, mathematics, teamed up with a trio of biology students to assess how pathogens and environmental characteristics affected survival after infection among fireflies they had collected locally. They injected a group of fireflies with four common bacterial strains found in their native habitat and then compared their response to fireflies injected with a sterile saline solution.

