MILTON — Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported among students or providers in the Milton Area School District, according to the latest data posted on the district’s online dashboard.
The dashboard highlights COVID-19 cases and quarantines reported over the last two weeks in the districts four buildings.
At Baugher Elementary School, two students and one provider are listed as having contracted COVID-19. Four students are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
One White Deer Elementary School student is listed as having contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Twenty-three students are listed as being quarantined.
At the middle school, two students are listed as having tested positive for COVID-19, while two students are listed as being quarantined.
Two Milton Area High School students are listed as having tested positive for the virus, with a third being listed as presumed positive. Eleven high school students are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
In the Warrior Run School District, one middle school student is listed on the district’s online dashboard as having contracted over a two-week period, ending April 30.
