LEWISBURG — Checking into appointments just got easier as Geisinger introduces biometric technology at locations in Clinton, Lycoming and Union counties.
Patients can now check in using only a photograph at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Lycoming, Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven and Geisinger Women’s Health Lewisburg.
“Checking in with biometrics is fast, secure and another way Geisinger is making healthcare easier,” said Stephanie Keiser, nurse supervisor at Geisinger Lycoming. “By streamlining the verification process, patients spend less time at the check-in counter for a better, more comfortable experience at their doctor’s office.”
Geisinger partnered with CERTIFY Health to integrate facial biometrics into electronic health records and administrative systems for a seamless experience for both patients and staff.
Nearly 80% of patients given the opportunity to enroll in biometric check-in chose to do so. Enrollment is voluntary and patients can opt out at any time. Geisinger plans to make biometric check in available at all locations throughout the health system.
Patients at participating locations can enroll at their next appointment. When checking in, a staff member will ask if they would like to participate and take their picture. If a patient chooses not to participate, they can still enroll in the future.
For more information about Geisinger’s biometric check in, visit go.geisinger.org/EasyCheckIn.
