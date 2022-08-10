LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will hold a re-scheduled virtual panel presentation by Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards.
The program will begin at noon Tuesday, Aug. 16, with the Zoom meeting room opening at 11:30.
The commissioners will provide an update on Union County governmental activities.
The panel talk is foreseen as a broad opportunity to learn about matters of importance to the citizens of Union County. Likely topics include: Election and Voter Services changes, recent challenges to conducting elections, revenue changes and initiatives including ARPA, CDBG, and other new service and administrative initiatives, Great Stream Commons and debt updates, the county broadband project, U.S. Census results and ensuing changes including redistricting.
The deadline to register to participate is Sunday, Aug. 14. To register, email LWVLAForum@gmail.com.
