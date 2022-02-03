LEWISBURG — Australian-based Circa Contemporary Circus will return to the Weis Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. They will present a new work called Sacre.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
The performance is 65 minutes without an intermission and is suggested for ages 12 and up due to theatricality and focus required.
Please note: There are sections where the music is loud. This level is monitored throughout the performance. There are haze, smoke and strobe effects used throughout.
Circa Contemporary Circus is one of the world’s leading performance companies. Since 2004, from its base in Brisbane, Australia, the group has toured the world, performing in 40 countries to over a million people. Its works have been greeted with standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out houses across six continents.
Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus — pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater and circus.
While at the Weis Center, Circa will present the work, Sacre. In the first circus setting of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, the critically acclaimed contemporary circus company tightly weaves together powerful world-class acrobatics and dynamic encounters that is suffused with dark humor and rich tenderness. Featuring new composition by Philippe Bachman alongside Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, the famous high C on the bassoon sounds and the stage explodes with bodies locked in a ritual unto death.
Under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, the Circa ensemble puts bodies on the line for Sacre in electrifying explosions of physicality and power.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $15 for Non-Bucknell students (limit two). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
