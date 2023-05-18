LIVIC Civil contributes to Focus Central PA

NORTHUMBERLAND — LIVIC Civil recently contributed $1,000 to Focus Central Pennsylvania, as a gold-level investor for 2023.
This contribution is a commitment to supporting regional economic growth by promoting the region to attract quality investment that cultivates economic growth.
A check was presented by LIVIC Civil Principal/Co-Founder Justin Ross to Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central PA.
Ross stated “LIVIC is focused on serving as engineering and development guides, not only for our site, municipal and traffic engineering clients but also for our communities and the Central PA region overall. We are proud to be able to support organizations like Focus Central PA that have missions to encourage smart growth for our Pennsylvania communities and attract national and international businesses to our region.”
Focus Central Pennsylvania is part of a team of economic development organizations in the region.
