BEAVER SPRINGS — A community fossil dig will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the municipal grounds located off of Shale Pitt Road, near Beaver Springs.
Sponsored by the Merrill Linn Conservancy, the dig will be led by Bucknell geology professors and students. They will guide exploration, help identify fossil finds, and display examples of fossils that may be found at the site.
Fossil diggers can expect to uncover 390 million-year-old marine fossils. Brachiopods and crinoids are most abundant. Trilobites, bivalves, gastropods, cephalopods, corals, and bryozoans have also been found here.
Those attending should bring water, snacks and sunscreen, and wear clothing that can get dirty and shoes with a good tread. A hammer, chisel and safety or sunglasses will also helpful. A limited supply of equipment will be available to borrow.
There are no bathroom facilities at the location.
For more information, visit www.linnconservancy.org or email linn@ptd.net.
