LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors received a financial heads up at their most recent board meeting.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the 2020-21 fiscal year was in the process of being evaluated.
At least one area of concern from the recently completed year was worth keeping an eye on. Fairchild said charter school tuition costs $1,079,845 were $780,571 over projections.
A significant number of families chose charter schools as the 2020-21 school year began, several months before COVID-19 vaccines were offered.
Other overages included $4.5 million spent on health care ($70,196 over) and nearly $1.2 million for outside special education ($48,377 over). Retirement contributions of just over $5 million were $52,511 less than projected.
Good news from the previous year included COVID relief funds, PlanCon reimbursement and higher revenue from earned income tax revenue which totaled $9.4 million, about $2.7 million more than projected.
Fairchild said the numbers were not official as an audit was ongoing.
Meantime, Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, announced that seniors Sophia Zhu, Ryan Gilmore and Ryan Shabahang were named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.
Reber added LAHS guidance department was partnering with Bucknell University to offer a “College Night,” on Thursday, Oct. 14. The event was not held a year ago and Reber expected good turnout among visiting schools and students.
Joseph Popowycz, LAHS assistant principal, added that Joseph Curry, social worker, has been working with local police who often have unclaimed bicycles on hand. Curry helps refurbish the bikes and finds students who may put them to good use.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, observed that some of his students entered the school year having not experienced some of the routines of middle school due to the disruption of the pandemic. New experiences for some included a recent dance attended by about 200 students, some of whom attended to simply see what it was like. The guidance staff ensured students would be entertained for the entire two hours.
Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said students would soon be guided in ways to help other students avoid isolation. A program, “It Starts with Hello,” was praised by school directors and will start in the week ahead.
Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said the Parent Student Association-organized Dragon Dash earned $38,000 for support of students, programs and teachers. A Dragon Dash for Linntown students was also held recently and used the nearby running track.
