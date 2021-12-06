District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Aggravated assault
LEWISBURG — Spencer C. Hackenberg, 20, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony counts alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of children after a county agency was concerned about the status of a child.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said that during and investigation at about 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at a North Fourth Street address, Spencer allegedly said the child’s bruises purportedly observed by a teacher were from “playing karate” after watching a Karate Kid movie.
Hackenburg was also charged with misdemeanor abuse of care of a dependent person after an interview with the child.
Simple assault
LEWISBURG — Rodney B. Noll, 71, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault after an investigation of an incident at the Union County Jail.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to 103 S. Second St. for a fight involving two inmates.
The report alleged that Noll, apparently agitated by other inmates, punched and hit the reported victim with a plastic cup drawing blood.
Retail theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — John Malone, 56, of Erie, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an investigation of an EMS call.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 6 p.m Nov. 16 at 224 Hardwood Drive, Malone took a six-pack of Yeungling Gold beer from the Giant Food Store without paying and drank part of it in the beer garden.
The filing noted Malone was taken by EMS to Evangelical Community Hospital after complaining of chest pain but apparently had not overdosed on alcohol.
False reports
LEWISBURG — Nativivad M. Wadhams, 21, of San Mateo, Calif., was charged with a count of false reports after an investigation of a call to Bucknell University Public Safety.
At about 7:35 p.m. Nov. 18 at 240 N. Derr Drive, Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that Wadhams reported a male wearing a black ball cap and black sweat shirt opened the door of her parked vehicle while her boyfriend was inside the Citgo Short Stop.
Review of video from the store confirmed that a person matching that description walked directly to and from the store and did not open the door of the Wadham vehicle.
Terroristic threats
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, obstruction of justice and vandalism after an investigation of a separate report of damage to property and pets.
Troopers alleged that at about 12:05 p.m. Nov. 23 at an address on Colonel John Kelly Road, Adams became agitated and impeded an investigation when the age of his girlfriend was questioned.
Adams, who allegedly threatened the trooper with racial insults and violence, was taken to the Milton barracks where he also allegedly damaged state property.
Northumberland County Sentences
• William Pardoe, 56, of Milton, one-year probation, costs of prosecution for indecent exposure.
• Derron Smith, 34, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 to 24 months in state prison, costs of prosecution for contraband.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:51 p.m. Dec. 3 along Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Nissan Maxima driven by Ashley N. Musselman, 34, of Danville, was traveling west in a left curve when the vehicle went left and crashed head-on with an oncoming 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Quentin J. Reinford, 31, of Danville. Musselman was allegedly on the phone and adjusting the radio. All were belted.
Musselman was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged hit and run at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 4 along Broadway Road, east of Boiardi Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
An unidentified vehicle, believed to be a black Nissan sedan, was traveling east and tailgating a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Helen I. Santan-Reyes, 40, of Milton, police reported. The suspect vehicle allegedly passed the Altima, cutting off the Altima, then braked, causing the Altima to crash into the rear of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled.
Interference with custody of a juvenile
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged child custody issue at 12:19 p.m. Nov. 30 along Turkey Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 52-year-old Waterford woman was arrested following the alleged incident with a 58-year-old Loysville man.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged harassment between a resident at North Central Secure and an employee.
The alleged incident was repoted at 12:07 p.m. Nov. 20 along 13 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. The alleged victim is a 16-year-old Towanda boy.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Berwick man allegedly broke a double-paned window with his head, causing an estimated $400 in damages at White Deer Run Treatment Center.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Jordan Bafile, 21, allegedly committed the act and was charged.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 41-year-old Turbotville man to apply for unemployment benefits.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 2 along Mingle Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Dec. 5: Disturbance, 12:21 a.m., South Seventh Street; welfare check, 1:11 a.m., Hardwood Drive; ordinance violation, 9:22 a.m., St. Catherine Street; MHMR, 10:26 a.m., North 15th Street, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 10:53 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; burglary, 11 a.m., Brown Street; traffic control/issue, 11:48 a.m., North Water and St. Mary streets; phone call request, 12:49 p.m., Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 3:43 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; theft, 6:02 p.m., Market Street; theft, 6:58 p.m., South Sixth Street; welfare check, 6:58 p.m. Lowe Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 11:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 11:57 p.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street.
• Dec. 4: Disorderly gathering, 12:13 a.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious circumstance, 12:32 a.m., municipal lot; disturbance, 12:53 a.m., St. Catherine Street; false/check identification, 1:35 a.m., Market street; noise complaint, 10:02 a.m., St. Catherine Street; vehicle lockout, 10:52 a.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic hazard, 11:22 a.m., North Derr Drive; vehicle lockout, 11:53 a.m., Fairground Road; disturbance, noon, St. Catherine Street; be on the lookout, 12:02 p.m., Hospital Drive, Kelly Township; information, 1:07 p.m., North 10th Street; false/check identification, 1:25 p.m., North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; suspicious vehicle, 2:41 p.m., South Fourth Street; suspicious person, 3:29 p.m., Hardwood Drive; suspicious circumstance, 4:08 p.m., River Road, East Buffalo Township; suspicious person, 4:26 p.m, North Third Street; pedestrian stop, 4:36 p.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; ordinance violation, 4:44 p.m., James Alley; loud noise ordinance, 4:53 p.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 4:58 p.m., St. Catherine Street; non-injury accident, 5 p.m., Market Street; loud noise ordinance, 5:06 p.m., South Sixth Street; assist police agency, 5:11 p.m., police headquarters; littering, 5:47 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; welfare check, 6:21 p.m., South Seventh Street; suspicious circumstance, 6:21 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMs, 6:40 p.m., North Derr Drive; road hazard, 8:21 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; vehicle lockout, 8:49 p.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 9:28 p.m., North 10th Street; ordinance violation, 11:41 p.m., St. Louis Street.
• Dec. 3: Phone call request, 7:48 a.m., Springtown Road, Delaware Township; traffic stop, 8:17 a.m., South 14th at West Market streets, East Buffalo Township; PFA, 9:12 a.m., police headquarters; fraud, 9:38 a.m., Golf View Drive, East Buffalo Township; child abuse, 10:27 a.m., South Fifth Street; information, 12:42 p.m., Chesnut Street, Mifflinburg; information, 12:42 p.m., police headquarters; police information, 4:16 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; criminal mischief, 4:37 p.m., North Eighth Street; panic alarm, 5:19 p.m., South Fifth Street; information, 7:15 p.m., South Sixth Street; parking complaint, 7:44 p.m., North Third Street; DUI, 8:07 p.m., North Fifth Street; false reports, 11:10 p.m., police headquarters; be on the lookout, 11:45 p.m., Coal Township, Northumberland County.
• Dec. 2: Traffic arrest, 1:39 a.m., Route 15 and North Fourth Street; theft, 11:22 a.m., North Derr Drive; 911 open line, 1:58 p.m., Wedgewood Gardens; non-reportable accident, 2:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious vehicle, 2:17 p.m., International Drive, Kelly Township; lock out, 2:34 p.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 5:41 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; ordinance violation, 6:51 p.m., South Seventh Street; false/check identification, 8:51 p.m., Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.