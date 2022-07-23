Thunder on the Hill showcases the best of drum and bugle corps

TURBOTVILLE — The sound of street beats and parade songs will fill the air of the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium during the second annual Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Show.
Mike Mertz, a member of the Thunder on the Hill committee that hosts the event jointly with the local up-and-coming Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, said the goal of the performance is to showcase alumni corps which are no longer participating in exhibitions and competitions.
"We're all alumni drum corps people and we were all used to the old style street beats and music that's familiar to people, so we decided to go alumni for our show," said Mertz. "These men and women still love to play, they love to perform, they still have practices, and the reason we're supporting them is that they're not used much in exhibition anymore."
The committee used to hold a competition called Sounds of the Susquehanna with the Drum Corps Associates (DCA) organization, but changes to the DCA's scoring systems and newly added instruments convinced the group to switch to purely alumni shows.
"For the stage show, these guys come up and just play. It's loud and it's good, they don't have to march, it's just good stuff," said Mertz. "For people who have never seen drum corps, I would definitely recommend they come at see it at least one time. It's the flashiness, it's the precision, it's a very unique different experience if you like percussion instruments and loud bugle playing in a drum corps environment."
Mertz said the show takes quite a bit of planning to organize and host all the alumni corps, and has been in the works since November. He hopes to see lots of support and good attendance from the local community to fill the venue and keep bringing talented groups to the area.
"We don't know how we could actually put on a better show than what we've got." said Mertz. "This is like the best possible show we could have put together."
The lineup for this year includes the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Might Saint Joe's Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps, Skyliners Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, and Brig Juice Drum and Bugle Corps.
"I think the alumni corps are very happy that we're supporting them, because I don't believe too many people do anymore," Mertz said.
The Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps continues to see steady growth in its membership and other alumni corps have expressed interest in participating in future shows, including the Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps.
Mertz said the committee hopes to continue hosting the show annually, with a growing and changing lineup and performers.
"Once you are part of a drum corps it just really doesn't leave you. You always have that itch to be around drum corps," said Mertz, himself an alumni of the Milton Comancheros Drum and Bugle Corps and who has attended shows with his family since childhood. "I don't think alumni corps will ever die. I think these people who are performers, if they want to have a chance to keep using their skills, they're going to join an alumni corps."
The show will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. Attendees are also encouraged to watch the corps rehearse beforehand at the Warrior Run AYSO fields or around the school parking lot.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.