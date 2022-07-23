Thunder on the Hill showcases the best of drum and bugle corps

Mike Mertz, a member of the Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps Show committee and a drum corps alumni himself, poses with a baritone and soprano bugle of the kind one can expect to see at the show to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Warrior Run Middle School Auditorium.

 Matt Stulberg The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — The sound of street beats and parade songs will fill the air of the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium during the second annual Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Show.

Mike Mertz, a member of the Thunder on the Hill committee that hosts the event jointly with the local up-and-coming Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, said the goal of the performance is to showcase alumni corps which are no longer participating in exhibitions and competitions.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.