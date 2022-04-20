ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College's Wig and Buckle Theater Company is presenting "Noises Off."
A play within a play, "Noises Off" follows the embarrassing hijinks of a director and his troupe of mediocre actors.
Local students involved in the production include:
• Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, plays the role of Timothy Allgood. Neagu, a graduate of Milton Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
• Jeremiah Thompson, of Coal Township, plays the role of Lloyd Dallas. Thompson, a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School, is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.