LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) recently announced Nature Explorations 2022 were now open for young students.
The program for children age 3 to 5 is now available from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at the Emerald Drake Play Garden off St. Lawrence Street, Lewisburg. Starting Monday, Jan. 10, Nature Explorations will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
One-to-five day options are available.
Explorers, who must be fully potty-trained, will create, discover and explore in nature. Mathematics, social studies, literacy, science, creative arts and components will be introduced. The GTS Youth Theatre will incorporate a puppet show and dramatic play during program.
For more information, call 570-524-4774 or visit www.bvrecdesk.com, email bvraprograms@bvrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.