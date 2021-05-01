RALSTON - A winter trip to Miners Run in the McIntyre Wild Area made a return trip to the area a priority in the spring, when snowmelt and showers would ensure the run would have plenty of water.
Rock Run Road is accessible off Route 14 in Ralston, Lycoming County, and leads to numerous gorgeous areas with waterfalls, vistas and trails. Dutchman Run Falls (not to be confused with Dutchman Falls just off the Loyalsock Trail in Sullivan County), Miners Run and Hound Run are just a few of the primary attractions, along with Bald Top Vista.
Rock Run Road is a gravel road that leads to Miners Run (the first bridge) and Hound Run (second bridge). It leads to several hunting cabins and is particularly popular this time of year with fishermen.
Rock Run is a beautiful creek that cuts through the McIntyre Wilds and provides one of the most beautiful spots along the 28-mile Old Loggers Path, located just a bit more north and east. The gorge it runs through amplifies the stream as it crashes through the rocky outcrops and falls as it meanders through the valley.
Recently, when fog and mist settled in on a weekend day I had planned a hike along a vista-laden trail, the decision was made to finally visit Hound Run.
Both Miners and Hound runs have small parking areas just off Rock Run Road. Neither run has a blazed trail, but hiking alongside the runs is relatively easy for those who have hiked the state forests' many creeks, runs and rivers in central Pa.
Wet rocks are always slippery, so watch your step and traverse with caution.
Miners and Hound runs cut through some pretty rocky areas, so being able to cross the waterway and navigate under, over or around these outcrops is necessary. A great pair of waterproof boots is necessary as well, especially given the year-round chill of the water.
Hound Run Falls is just under a half mile from the parking area, though you hike a bit more than that, especially if you dart over and back and over and back again.
Several small falls lead to a ledge, or splash dam, that produces two distinct falls of about six feet. It's a gorgeous spot that produces two waterways that meet a short distance from the falls.
Once you crest that section of Hound Run, the falls you came to see come into sight, and you hear it as well.
Hound Run Falls is spectacular with flowing water. It's several stories tall and produces quite a pool of crystal clear water below. To the left, you can climb up for another vantage point. The view down into the gorge is worth it as well.
In addition to the run, the rocky outcrops and views, the mossy covered rocks and felled trees provide another unique aspect of Penn's Woods. Ferns provide greenery year round.
