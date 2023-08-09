MIFFLINBURG — Part of a fire-ravaged house was on the move Tuesday morning in Union County.
Giuseppe Mazzamuto, owner of the home, said he’s given the structure to his neighbor, Luke Hoover.
MIFFLINBURG — Part of a fire-ravaged house was on the move Tuesday morning in Union County.
Giuseppe Mazzamuto, owner of the home, said he’s given the structure to his neighbor, Luke Hoover.
The home was transferred Tuesday morning to a site along Furnace Road, about a quarter-mile away from where it had been located on Old Turnpike Road.
Wolfe House Builders and Movers, of Bernville, handled moving the structure.
Utility crews from Citizens Electric and Kinetic by Windstream were on site to lift power and communication lines so the structure could be moved.
The move closed down Route 45 in the area for a short time as crews moved the home.
The home burned May 15. At that time, Mazzamuto — who is the owner of the Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza — said he had just finished mowing when he was backing the lawnmower into his garage, and it caught on fire.
The flames quickly spread throughout the home, and also damaged a Ford pickup truck.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the spring fire, including Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Lewisburg, West End, Milton, Turbot Township, White Deer Township, Union Township and Penns Creek.
