History professor to address undergraduates

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome published author and expert on American history Robert Parkinson, Ph.D., as keynote speaker for its inaugural Undergraduate Humanities Research Conference, with a talk entitled “Making Thirteen Clocks Strike as One: Race, Fear, and the American Founding.”
Parkinson’s lecture will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1,in the Trogner Presentation Room of the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.
An associate professor of history at Binghamton University, Parkinson teaches about the American Revolution, colonial America, the history of American slavery, Native American history, and nation-making and race in the early modern world. His current research-book project, “The Heart of American Darkness,” explores the building up to and aftershocks of the murder of nine Native Americans on a tributary of the Ohio River in 1774.
His lecture at the conference will reflect these topics in exploring how racial fear helped to unite the thirteen colonies against the British. Parkinson will discuss how Patriot leaders weaponized rumors of British officers enlisting enslaved and Native people against the rebellion to unite Americans under a banner of war. That racial fear, being so prevalent since our nation’s beginning, has shaped it today.
Parkinson graduated from the University of Tennessee with his B.A. and M.A. in history before going on to the University of Virginia for his Ph.D. He is the author of multiple award-winning books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.