History professor to address undergraduates

Robert Parkinson

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome published author and expert on American history Robert Parkinson, Ph.D., as keynote speaker for its inaugural Undergraduate Humanities Research Conference, with a talk entitled “Making Thirteen Clocks Strike as One: Race, Fear, and the American Founding.”

Parkinson’s lecture will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1,in the Trogner Presentation Room of the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.