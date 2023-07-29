MILTON — After spending the winter in Mexico, monarch butterflies are traveling back to Pennsylvania as part of their annual spring migration. In fact, a handful of them have already arrived in Milton.
John Cooper, of Milton, purchased 30 monarch caterpillars from a butterfly farm outside State College. Since then, he’s been raising them in his residence along South Front Street.
“What they do is they form their (chrysalis), or their pupa, and then after that, 10 days or so, they open it and evolve into the butterfly,” said Cooper. “Then you have 24 hours to release them.”
Once the butterflies are adults, Cooper plans to release them, sometime within 20 days or so, in the Milton Butterfly Garden, situated on South Front Street next to the Miltonian building.
“What I’m going to do is, I have these little containers of nectar, which are a five to one mix of sugar and water. So that’ll take care of them for a day or so,” said Cooper.
After the nectar is gone, the adult monarchs will have access to the Milton Butterfly Garden, which contains four different types of milkweed and a variety of native plants, including coneflower and Joe Pye Weed.
“There is a decreasing number of monarchs, due to loss of habitat primarily. Milkweed is key here. That’s their host plant. When you don’t have milkweed, you don’t have butterflies,” said Cooper, adding that he had planted 100 new milkweed plants this year. “(Milkweed) is an interesting plant. It’s toxic. That’s the plant’s mechanism for preserving itself, so it would actually be toxic to butterflies but they’ve developed their body so they know how to consume the milkweed without having the poison kill them or hurt them.
“They have a relationship with the milkweed, which is complex. The birds leave it alone. Other insects leave it alone.”
The butterfly garden is one of three in downtown Milton installed and maintained by The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) volunteers. There is also a multi-raised garden display at the rear of the Moose parking lot, and native plant landscaping with bricks from demolished local buildings along South Front Street.
“One guy that really inspired me is this guy named Doug Tallamy. He’s a professor at the University of Delaware but he lives in Pennsylvania,” said Cooper. “He was the one that really inspired the change for people to start building native plant gardens and understanding the relationship between native plants and the environment.”
For Cooper, native gardens like the ones in downtown Milton are small but critical components of the borough’s larger ecological landscape, and he hopes that more residents will take part in cultivating their own native gardens. The presence of plants like milkweed encourages the survival of migratory monarch butterflies, which have been classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the addition of other native plants helps attract and support a host of birds and insects.
“One thing that I found interesting was that Native peoples used to make wishes on butterflies, and the concept was that the butterfly would take their wish to the creator who would hopefully grant it,” said Cooper.
Cooper’s wish, both for Milton and beyond, is to nurture an environment that is rich in biodiversity and that strengthens a community’s relationship with its natural surroundings.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
