MILTON — After spending the winter in Mexico, monarch butterflies are traveling back to Pennsylvania as part of their annual spring migration. In fact, a handful of them have already arrived in Milton.

John Cooper, of Milton, purchased 30 monarch caterpillars from a butterfly farm outside State College. Since then, he’s been raising them in his residence along South Front Street.

