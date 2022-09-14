PITTSTON — WVIA will broadcast a debate featuring 9th Congressional District candidates. The debate will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, from the WVIA studios in Pittston.
The debate will feature incumbent Republican Dan Meuser and Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman.
The producer and moderator for the debate will be WVIA’s Larry Vojtko.
Panelists for will be: Brian Smith, city editor of the Pottsville Republican; Francine Schertzer, senior vice president and chief content officer, PCN; and Andy Mehalshick, lead member of the Eyewitness News I-Team, WBRE.
The debate will simulcast live on WVIA-TV and WVIA Radio, and will stream on WVIA’s Facebook and Youtube channels, as well as at wvia.org.
