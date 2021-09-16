LEWISBURG — It was predicted Wednesday that the newly announced retooling of a federal loan program would be helpful to small businesses.
Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Bucknell University director, said the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program has been in effect virtually since the start of the pandemic. But the increase in the cap, quadrupling the maximum size to $2 million per entity, was noteworthy.
“This is the disaster loan program that the United States SBA (Small Business Administration) has run for years and years in response to a disaster,” Stumbris said. “It was ramped up in a major way nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He added the announcement of the retooling was timely as it was made during National Small Business Week 2021. The new cap for loans will go into effect Friday, Oct. 8.
Interest rates are currently 3.75 percent over 30 years for commercial businesses and 2.75 percent for not-for-profits. A new deferred payment period, two years, was also announced.
“That is helpful with ongoing impacts of the pandemic,” Stumbris said. “A lot of uncertainty and a lot of bumps in road in cash flow is still ongoing.”
Smaller businesses perhaps only eligible for loans of up to $500,000 may apply now, Stumbris added, as the end of a 30-day exclusivity window was also coming.
“The SBA (Small Business Administration) is only accepting applications right now from those smaller businesses, he said. “That ensures the ones were are most familiar with in our day-to-day lives, the retail and restaurants, the downtown ‘Main Street’-type businesses are at the front of the line for the EIDL.”
Stumbris said small business people who would like to “dig into” a loan opportunity were welcome to connect with the SBDC for guidance in applying through the SBA website. Call 570-577-1249 or visit www.bucknell.edu.
