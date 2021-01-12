LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of February classes.
Masking is required during all in-person learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
The following will be held:
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3-24, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellnes.
• Virtual Cooking Demonstration, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. To register and receive a link, call 570-768-3200.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.