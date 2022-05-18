WASHINGTONVILLE — Warrior Run students enjoyed fun in the sun on Tuesday at Montour Preserve’s Heron Cove, as members of the high school’s National Honor Society (NHS) hosted a field day for special education students in the district.
Broken up into elementary school, middle school and high school groups, approximately 75 special education students were in attendance, rotating between activities throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Students enjoyed activities like bowling, basketball, giant soccer, bracelet making, cornhole, obstacle courses, hula hooping, ladder golf, and ribbon twirling. Around 50 members of NHS and other volunteer high school students and staff helped run games and activities — and joined in on the fun.
“I think it’s really good because you see a lot of the kids are super happy, like the special needs students, but also the NHS students and the other high schoolers who are involved. It just makes everyone happy and it’s just a fun time to come together,” said Kat Brady, one of the NHS members who helped organize the event.
“We really wanted to celebrate the special needs kids and really just make the day about them and have a good time,” said Liam Boyer, NHS member.
Alayna Wilkins, vice president of NHS, said the event took the student committee around three months to plan. The event is normally held at the Warrior Run campus, but ongoing construction there has seen the event moved to Montour Preserve the last two years.
“Being in a different location than we were used to we had to bring all the equipment over, we had to figure out the map of where the activities would be, we had to make sure all the students were allowed to come...it was definitely a process,” she said.
“We’re very grateful for the Montour Area Recreation Commission allowing us to come over like this while we’re under construction,” said Scott Hoffman, a faculty advisor for NHS.
The event has been held annually for the past eight years, according to Cadence Gardiner, NHS member.
“To my knowledge, there was a group of four kids that were in National Honors Society that had made friends with special education kids, and they decided that they deserved one big event at the end of the year where we could all come together, hang out and get to know each other and we’ve stuck with it ever since,” Gardiner said.
“Even though we have construction at Warrior Run right now we are doing everything in our power to keep it going another year.”
While special education students from other districts have also been invited to the field day in the past, this year only Warrior Run students participated due to space limitations. Brady said that once construction is complete, student organizers hope to once again host neighboring districts.
