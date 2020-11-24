LEWISBURG — Union County filed its 2020 election results with the state on Monday as its Board of Elections approved the official count.
Commissioner Jeff Reber, Board of Elections chair, noted appeals were pending but results were unlikely to be overturned.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, confirmed that registered voters participated in great numbers.
“It looks like we had roughly 77% of the voters in Union County voted in this election,” Katherman told the board in an online meeting. “Obviously the turnout was high and heavy.”
Katherman said results included 135 military ballots received by Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 198 provisional ballots approved by the board.
However, Katherman said four people who had submitted provisional ballots and were also among 39 so-called naked ballots were not in the totals. Naked ballots were mailed or delivered but were not first put in an interior envelope.
The state also did not want 21 ballots received from Wednesday, Nov. 4 to Saturday Nov. 6 included in the totals.
Stephen Becker, who had participated in previous online board meetings, questioned why certain ballots were not in the totals. Katherman replied that legal action was still pending according to notification he had received.
Katherman said the state asked him to take out late arriving ballots from the totals. The numbers were certified to the state in a separate certification.
D. Toni Byrd, who had also participated in previous meetings, was concerned that four voters would be disenfranchised. But it was noted that results could be amended.
Commissioner Stacy Richards observed the complexity of the 2020 election in view of the voter turnout and mail in ballot count. Reber said the process went smoothly and expressed confidence in the results.
Katherman said results were online at www.unioncountypa.org.
