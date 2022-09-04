MIDDLEBURG — A public presentation on Lyme disease was recently announced by a Snyder County adult resource center.
"Sondra" from the state Department of Health will lead the program starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
