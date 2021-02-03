SELINSGROVE — “Herd immunity,” the point when most of a population can resist an infectious disease, may be more quickly reached by paying people to be vaccinated.
Two Susquehanna University (SU) professors and a colleague from another college researched the idea last fall. Their experiment was “real” and intended to find out what it would take to incentivize a person to get a flu vaccine. An editorial summary of the findings, “Paying People to Take Vaccines is Good Economics — And Better Public Health,” was published last month by Barron’s, a weekly journal of investing and finance.
Nick Clark, SU associate professor of political science and co-author, said the sampling was of university students who were lagging a bit behind their peers in getting immunized.
“There were six or seven different groups that came through and did this, groups of 10 or 11 students,” Clark said. “The methodology is tried and true. It is validated and designed to reveal a ‘price point’ for this.”
Clark said the results were timely in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was glad they got the findings published. They hoped to build a larger study which would include a broader segment of the public and related it more closely to COVID-19.
Matt Rousu, SU professor of economics, said they set up an experimental auction. It is not a money-maker, but a way to determine individual preferences for things.
Rousu explained the auction was to determine what the lowest cost could be to pay people to take a flu shot. But it was not a traditional survey.
“There is often a lot of hypothetical bias,” Rousu said of traditional survey data. “It is natural if somebody asks, ‘What would you pay for it?’ You might throw out some amount. Then if you were really deciding if you were paying that right now, the answer is often a lot different.”
“Winners” got a flu shot gift card to a local CVS pharmacy.
“For the flu shot, about half the public was willing to get one for free. These were students in our sample, young adults,” Rousu said. “The other half basically said they didn’t want to do it for free. But most of those individuals didn’t need too much money.”
Rousu said 60% of the group who asked to be paid, or about 30% of the overall sampling, would have taken a flu shot for $20 or less.
“Over 90% of our group would have gotten a flu shot for $100 or less,” Rousu said. “That is consistent. If you know a person who doesn’t mind getting a flu shot, but whose life is busy, they might not get one this year.”
One person put in a “multi-thousand” dollar bid for a flu shot, which Rousu noted was sort of expected considering the nature of the sample.
Rousu theorized that some people may avoid the COVID-19 vaccine because they are busy. But it is more likely that “vaccine hesitant” people could be convinced to sign up for a payment of $100.
How many people would need to be vaccinated for large-scale immunization, what it would cost and whether there would be net savings long term was not yet known. But it was a scenario worth pondering.
“If the U.S. government were to pay $100 to 200 million adults who got a vaccine, that is $20 billion,” Rousu said. “Which used to sound like a lot of money. But compared to the stimulus package, that is about 1% of what (President) Biden is asking for.”
Rousu said if a new stimulus package was inevitable, paying people to be vaccinated could be almost cost-free if getting a vaccine was a condition for getting a check. If done separately, it could help the population reach optimal immunity sooner.
“Let’s say we got to ‘herd immunity’ one month faster,” Rousu said. “Is that saving us 10,000 lives (or) 5,000 lives? It will save some number of lives. It will also help the economy reboot a little bit quicker which will have some impact.”
Rousu said current distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations was subject to government rules and other inefficiencies. Getting “shots in arms” was not yet happening quickly, but there will be plenty of vaccine available soon.
“It is all about encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Rousu said. “That’s where I think this payment could really come into play.”
Clark added other survey data indicated as much as 40% of the country was saying they did not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage was higher than other “anti-vaccination” sentiments at a time when some people who want the vaccine have not yet been able to get it.
“How hard is the opposition to this?” Clark asked. “Could these people be incentivized to do it?”
Clark said it could be problematic if an effective rate of immunization, perhaps 80%, was not reached. A government mandate was unlikely.
“We need to start thinking now about how the government can be creative and get more people to take it,” Clark said. “Otherwise, we’ll never achieve ‘herd immunity.’”
Rousu and Clark were assisted by co-author Jay Corrigan of Kenyon College. Their findings were published Jan. 21 by Barron’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.