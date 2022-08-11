TURBOTVILLE — Nearly 50 Warrior Run High School students are marching to the beat of “Chart Toppers” this week as the Marching Defenders prepare for their fall field show.

Director Taylor Rhodes said “Chart Toppers” is the theme of the show, which is being practiced this week and next during band camp.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.