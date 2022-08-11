TURBOTVILLE — Nearly 50 Warrior Run High School students are marching to the beat of “Chart Toppers” this week as the Marching Defenders prepare for their fall field show.
Director Taylor Rhodes said “Chart Toppers” is the theme of the show, which is being practiced this week and next during band camp.
“Our band has grown tremendously this year, with just about half the members being new to marching band,” an excited Rhodes said. “Musically, the band is very strong. We have a lot of stand-out players that when put together, really crank the sound on the field.”
She said “Chart Toppers” features music the students are familiar with.
“You will hear chart-topping hits like ‘Levitating’by Dua Lipa, ‘Sucker’ by the Jonas Brothers and ‘Havana’ by Camilla Cabello, ‘Bang Bang’ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Manij, and ‘Good 4 U’ by Olivia Rodrigo.
“This is certainly a show that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along.”
She said the show will be impressive.
“The color guard will be a sight to behold this year,” Rhodes said. “My color guard section leaders really put their all into writing the work for this year’s show.”
She said the band’s student leaders have been putting in countless hours to prepare.
“They took on the tasks of picking theme days and planning brain breaks to give everyone a little break through the long days of band camp,” Rhodes said. “They also did some much-needed organizational work of our marching band tunes to help the season run smoothly.”
She also praised the band parents and the school district for support.
“I am so grateful to be in a district where if I need assistance or need something done there are a minimum of four parents ready to jump into action and make things happen,” she said. “I will forever brag that my band parents are the best around.”
By the end of the 2022 football season, Rhodes said the students will have logged 180 hours on the field and in the bleachers in support of their school.
Band members are: Quentin Frank, Elle Bowers, Julia Musgrave, Mady Prokop, Katelyn Emery, Brooke Johnson, Jessica Wagner, Carrie Welshans, Nevaeh Page, Lily Mae, Alena Shaffer, Samantha Mowery, Aliyah Marquez, Makenzee Talent, Keera Newman, Katelyn Miller, Harper Williamson, Saphyre Buck, Sophia Bustamante, Mady Brosius, Kayla Eastburn, Lydia Frank, Kylee Tanner, Elsie Garverick, Sara Gehrum, Elyce Johnson, Jillian Carson, Daniel Jones, Shea McNett, Christian Knox, Tyler Walburn, Elizabeth Mowery, Olesia Cieslukowski, Xahlia Rovenolt, Dane LaForme, Lucas Goff, Chris Jones, Gabe McDaniel, Gavin Bailey, Hayden Fisher, Serenity Helsley, Noah Burden, Jane Petrin, Damian Brown, Andrew Leinbach, Hannah Craig, Tyler Roberts, Josh Roslevich and Sara Gearhart.
In addition to Rhodes, staff and volunteers include Ryan Czekaj, Jonathan Moser, Jacob Craig and Paige Hubbell.
