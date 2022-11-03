MILTON — As part of the district’s ongoing efforts to inspire students to pursue a love of music, the Milton Area School District is seeking donations of musical instruments.
High school band director Ryan Hewitt, along with middle school and elementary school and director Jaime Flook, want to make sure each student who has a love of music has access to a musical instrument.
“I think every kid should have an equal access to education,” said Hewitt. “Their home finances shouldn’t have to prevent them from taking part in something as amazing as music.”
The band needs additional instruments for various reasons. A number of instruments and cases were lost during a mold outbreak which struck the district school buildings in 2018.
“We just a had a rough time after the mold issue we had several years ago,” said Flook. “We came in after that and they threw out a lot of cases. So if you look in the cages there are a lot of instruments there with no cases. Some of them got replaced, but not all of them. We literally walked into the room when we were allowed back into the building and there was a heap of instruments in the middle of the floor. They weren’t in cases and things got damaged.”
While insurance expensed some things, Flook said there were many things that couldn’t be replaced due to a lack of coverage. She estimates at least 40 instruments were damaged in the outbreak.
Many of the instruments the school currently provides to students to borrow are also well worn due to usage and neglect.
“By being used for years, some of the instruments are 50 years old,” said Hewitt.
The band also struggled with interest from students during COVID-19.
“We saw a huge decline with COVID, with numbers in the program,” said Flook. “There were so many restrictions on practicing and trying to teach instruments virtually was very unsuccessful.”
Despite these issues, students have recently been taking an interest in band again.
“Since we’ve had some changes in our staffing, there’s just been this resurgence of interest in the band program in the elementary building,” said Flook. “I have 66 students in elementary band right now and there’s more that would like to join, but they can’t afford instruments so we’re trying very hard to provide those students with the opportunity to be a part of the band, even though they can’t necessarily afford those instruments.”
Due to the interest and need for new instruments, Flook began reaching out to friends and family, in hopes they could possibly donate instruments.
“They started sharing my post and it sort of just started to spread,” said Flook. “People realized how much we really do need things.”
The instruments they are particularly looking for are flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones and percussion bell kits.
They are also looking for monetary donations so students can receive reeds, drum sticks, books and any other material the kids might need.
Flook said 12 instruments have been donated thus far, but they have not received any monetary donations yet.
The band is planning to seek out donations for as long as it takes to reach an adequate amount of instruments or money.
“If we have the same interest again, which I think we will because things are moving in that direction, then I’m gonna need another 20 to 30 instruments more,” said Flook. “We’ve done what we could with what we have here. Mr. Hewitt is also teaching eighth-grade general music and, to help build the high school and middle school program more, he’s been having them learn band instruments in music class. So then we also have that need where he has to have instruments here for them to use in music class and we’re trying to outfit a band. So it’s just been a really big leap.”
The band performs during events throughout the school year, including games, concerts and parades.
For those interested in donating instruments, contact Hewitt and Flook, respectively, at rhewitt@miltonsd.org and jflook@miltonsd.org, or through the Milton Area School Bands Facebook page.
