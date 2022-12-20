NEW COLUMBIA — A portion of White Deer Pike/West Brimmer Avenue will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, for a utility project in White Deer Township, Union County, and in Watsontown.
The roadway will be closed between Old Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while work is being performed.
