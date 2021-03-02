WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University announced its dean's list for the fall semester.

To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students named to the list include:

Macoy Auman of Turbotville

Becca Kurtz of Watsontown

Marissa Pick of Watsontown

Zachary Schaeffer of Watsontown

Matthew Adler of Lewisburg

Amanda Albright of Lewisburg

Malorie Linder of Lewisburg

Gretchen Fullmer of Milton

Alison Gardner of Milton

Allison Middernacht of Milton

Elena Fraboni of Milton

Rachel Kern of Milton

Philip Davis of Milton

Olivia Raymond of Milton

Nevin Rauch of New Columbia

Joshua Dombrowski of Coal Township

Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township

Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township

Bryce Snyder of Winfield

