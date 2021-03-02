WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
Macoy Auman of Turbotville
Becca Kurtz of Watsontown
Marissa Pick of Watsontown
Zachary Schaeffer of Watsontown
Matthew Adler of Lewisburg
Amanda Albright of Lewisburg
Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
Alison Gardner of Milton
Allison Middernacht of Milton
Elena Fraboni of Milton
Rachel Kern of Milton
Philip Davis of Milton
Olivia Raymond of Milton
Nevin Rauch of New Columbia
Joshua Dombrowski of Coal Township
Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township
Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
Bryce Snyder of Winfield
