Williamsport man killed in crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man died after being partially ejected in a crash which occurred at 9:48 a.m. Saturday, June 18, along Route 15, at mile marker 148, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Travis Fedoriw, 26, died after the 2021 International Harvester MV607 he was driving southbound on Route 15 failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled onto its side.
Fedoriw, who was not belted, was partially ejected as the vehicle slid along the roadway on its left side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, Kaamal Barnes, 26, of Williamsport, declined to be transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury troopers said he sustained in the crash.
