HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 233 over six area counties. Three counties — Northumberland, Lycoming and Snyder — saw increases of more than 50 cases.
Two new deaths were reported locally, one in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
Confirmed new cases increased by 63 in Lycoming County, 57 in Snyder County, 50 in Northumberland County, 39 in Columbia County, 13 in Union County and 11 in Montour County.
Statewide, the number of COVID cases increased by 5,900, bringing the statewide total to 275,513 since March. Thirty new deaths were reported and the state has reported 9,355 deaths since March.
There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, state data showed. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
There are 2,588,467 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,874 cases (119 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,296 cases (33 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,210 cases (39 deaths)
• Union County, 968 cases (13 deaths)
• Snyder County, 662 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 350 cases (14 deaths)
