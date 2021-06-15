WILLIAMSPORT — Catheal Weiser will present a program on pysanky — based on the traditional decorating of Easter eggs — during a program to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
For more information on the museum, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
