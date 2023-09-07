Hellbender status to be reassessed

The status of the hellbender is set to be reassessed.

 PROVIDED BY MICHAEL KINNEY

SUNBURY — In response to a lawsuit filed by five conservation groups — including the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association — a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 6, that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2019 denial of Endangered Species Act protection for the eastern hellbender salamander was arbitrary and unlawful.

District Judge Lewis J. Liman set aside the service’s decision and instructed the agency to make a new decision consistent with law.

