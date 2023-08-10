MILTON — A strong community is built upon a foundation of togetherness and cooperation, and that foundation is often strengthened when people can unite and work with one another toward a common goal.
That is precisely the focus of the Milton Better Together mural, a project of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) that invites people from the Milton area to participate in painting a mural that will beautify the borough.
“This is a mural project that is going to go up in Milton on Broadway Street,” said Becka Warfel, a multimodal artist and local coordinator for FCFP. “It is broken up into different sections, so we’re not painting directly on the wall. We’re painting on this special type of paper that has a ghost print design, kind of like a giant paint by numbers, except no numbers. It’s just colored sections that you match the paint to.”
Production of the mural, which was designed by local artist Sara Bordner, commenced on Aug. 4 as part of Milton’s First Friday event series, and has continued at the Salamander Yoga Studio over the course of this week. Residents are invited to the studio to lend their hands to the creation of the mural, and there’s no artistic expertise required.
The mural features the words “Better Together.”
“You don’t have to do it perfectly for the first pass around,” Warfel said, of the painting. “We touch it up afterward to make sure everything is lined up and straight. We just need help from the community to paint it essentially, so when you pass by, you can say, hey, I helped paint that.”
This technique, in which the mural is painted in modular sections that will later be installed in a single location, was first utilized by FCFP in Williamsport. Painting takes place on a special type of paper that allows for easy application to a building’s exterior.
“The paper is really cool. It’s similar to the kind they make parachutes out of. It’s like half paper half cloth,” said Warfel. “And it conforms to the wall so it makes it look like the paint is actually on the brick and the paper just disappears.”
This modular approach to painting, which takes place indoors, is also designed to be more accessible and inclusive, allowing people of all ages and abilities to join in the creative process.
Warfel said that they hope to finish painting the mural by the end of this week. After that, depending on the weather, the plan is to install the mural at its permanent site on Broadway Street, across from Hinkle’s Toy Barn.
“We’ll probably need volunteers to help with that too.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.