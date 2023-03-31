Eastern Star celebrates 98 years

From left, Pristeen Zimmerman, Victoria Benscotter, Karen Kutruff, Franklin Hort Sr., and Gail Hort.

 PROVIDED BY SHARON FRENCH

LEWISBURG — More than 40 guests and members of the Lewisburg Chapter No. 394, Order of the Eastern Star, held their 98th annual anniversary banquet March 23 at the Masonic Lodge, Lewisburg.

The chapter was constituted Dec 22, 1924, in Lewisburg. The meal was provided by The Townside Garden Café Caterers, followed by the vocal talent of Tricia Lloyd. Honored guests included Victoria Benscotter, deputy grand matron of Region 9 and her husband, Jacob Benscotter.

