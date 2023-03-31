Eastern Star celebrates 98 years

LEWISBURG — More than 40 guests and members of the Lewisburg Chapter No. 394, Order of the Eastern Star, held their 98th annual anniversary banquet March 23 at the Masonic Lodge, Lewisburg.
The chapter was constituted Dec 22, 1924, in Lewisburg. The meal was provided by The Townside Garden Café Caterers, followed by the vocal talent of Tricia Lloyd. Honored guests included Victoria Benscotter, deputy grand matron of Region 9 and her husband, Jacob Benscotter.
A new year for the chapter will begin on May 2, when outgoing Worthy Matron Karen Kutruff will hand over the gavel to Gail Hort.
Upcoming events include a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 29, the same day as Lewisburg celebrates its Arts Festival. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 28 N. Front St., Lewisburg. Dinner will include a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and dessert.
Dinners will be sold by advance ticket sales only, with possibly a few extra. To get tickets, call or text Sharon French at 570-850-6625 before April 15. All proceeds will benefit the ongoing charities of the OES locally and across the state.
