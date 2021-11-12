TURBOTVILLE — Maranatha Christian School recently recognized its honor roll students following the first quarter.
A honor roll
Kourtney Burkholder
Benjamin Goertzen
Deanna Schmidt
Heather Petersheim
Ashlyn Snyder
Makayla Weaver
Brooke Burkholder
Anisha Schmidt
B honor roll
Leah Gingerich
Zeth Zimmerman
Alyxis Burkholder
Zakary Snyder
Jordan Weaver
Phillip Hoover
Grant Martin
Nicholas Peachey
Regan Burkholder
Ravi Croutch
Chloe Reiff
Jeriah Seibel
Darren Zimmerman
Janae Sensenig
Micah Groff
Karyn Horst
Kirsten Zimmerman
