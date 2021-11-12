TURBOTVILLE — Maranatha Christian School recently recognized its honor roll students following the first quarter.

A honor roll

Kourtney Burkholder

Benjamin Goertzen

Deanna Schmidt

Heather Petersheim

Ashlyn Snyder

Makayla Weaver

Brooke Burkholder

Anisha Schmidt

B honor roll

Leah Gingerich

Zeth Zimmerman

Alyxis Burkholder

Zakary Snyder

Jordan Weaver

Phillip Hoover

Grant Martin

Nicholas Peachey

Regan Burkholder

Ravi Croutch

Chloe Reiff

Jeriah Seibel

Darren Zimmerman

Janae Sensenig

Micah Groff

Karyn Horst

Kirsten Zimmerman

