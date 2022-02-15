LAURELTON — Raffle tickets are now available at the Union County West End Library for chances to win a new Orvis fly fishing rod or Apple iPad.
The fishing rod, valued at $200, was donated by Bruce Fisher of Penn’s Creak Angler in Weikert.
The eighth generation iPad, valued at $350, features 128GB of storage, a 10.2-inch Retina display and an 8-megapixel camera.
Tickets to enter the drawing are $2 each or three for $5.
One winner for each prize will be drawn on Friday, April 15. The winner need not be present at the drawing.
The proceeds generated from this fundraiser will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the library at 45 Ball Park Road or call 570-922-4773.
