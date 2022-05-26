NEW BERLIN — A Certificate Awards Program drew more than 280 students and many more friends and family members Wednesday evening to the front lawn of the SUN Area Technical Institute.
The certificate ceremony, held outdoors and in New Berlin for the first time in memory, granted certificates or eligibility for higher certification in 18 career fields.
The New Berlin-based secondary education hub draws students, primarily seniors, from five area school districts (Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Midd-West, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove). However, students from other districts and adults may attend.
Juliana Lucas, a health professions and related science student from the Midd-West School District, served as keynote speaker. Lucas told fellow students that lessons learned by overcoming failure were valuable. She cited Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman physician in North America, and inventor Thomas Edison as historic figures who did not quit after failure.
Among students receiving certificates, Omar Whiting of Mifflinburg and Cameron Sprenkle of Shikellamy were among nearly 20 criminal justice students in the program. Whiting noted a desire to continue his education while Sprenkle said he could be bound for military service.
Naheem Simms, of Lewisburg, said his future plans are currently undecided. He earned a SUN Area Technical Institute carpentry certificate.
Madison Raker, of the Midd-West School District, not only received a SUN Area Technical Institute certificate Wednesday night, but also an award for outstanding work ethic. Future plans include additional culinary training at Indiana University Pennsylvania and graduate studies in business.
Other honors for individual student achievement were announced, including highest grade point average in each field of study.
Awards also went to Mifflinburg’s Logen Keister for perfect attendance and Rigel Bechdel, of Mifflinburg, for most improved work in advertising art and design.
Eli Baker, of Mifflinburg, earned an award from Mifflinburg Lumber and Builder’s Supply for dedication to the craft of carpentry. Baker also had perfect attendance.
Ethan Hauck, of Mifflinburg, received the Bud Breon Memorial Award for being most likely to succeed and the top refinishing student in Collision Repair Technology.
Awards in other fields included a Cosmetology Class Award presented to Alexis Moyer, of Mifflinburg, for most professional work. Katie Reeder, of Mifflinburg, was the most successful clinic stylist.
Victoria Richardson and Tawnya Shrawder, criminal justice students from Mifflinburg, respectively earned the Jason Kaufman Award and a leadership award as the first generation going to a college or trade school. The latter award was from the Seiple Family Foundation.
Kristy Etzler, assistant administrative director, presided over the outdoor ceremony. Jennifer Hain, retiring as director at the conclusion of the school year, offered opening remarks and introduced the keynote speaker.
