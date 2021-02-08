District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• A single count of operating a vehicle without a license filed against Leonard A. Passarelli, 39, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
Preliminary hearing
• Jacob E. Reedy, 40, of Danville, had felony counts of corruption of minors, defendant 18 or above and criminal solicitation sexual assault held for court. Misdemeanor counts of harassment and fraud were also held. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Monday, April 26 in Union County Court.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Shannon Smith, 43, of Milton, 18 months probation, $25 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; three years’ probation, no contact with the victims, $25 fine plus costs for another count of terroristic threats.
State Police at Milton Resisting arrest/flight
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Union County man with an outstanding warrant out of Lycoming County allegedly led troopers on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody.
The alleged incident took place at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 5 along Old Route 15 and Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said an attempt was made to stop a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. A passenger, later identified as Justin Kennedy, 44, of White Deer, fled from the vehicle and led troopers on a brief foot pursuit. Kennedy allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.
Concealment of a child
MIFFLINBURG — A Shamokin Dam woman has been charged after troopers said she knew of plans of a Mifflinburg teen to flee to Florida, and concealed those plans.
The alleged incident took place at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 21 in Mifflinburg, Union County. Troopers said Heather Specht knew a 17-year-old Mifflinburg girl had traveled to Florida with her brother, Austin Jones, 22, of Panama City, Fla. A report of a runaway juvenile was investigated and Specht allegedly hid the fact she knew the girl was traveling to Florida, troopers noted.
Felony charges against Specht and Jones were filed, according to State Police at Milton.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Two women and one man, all of Milton, were charged after police investigated a domestic at 8:19 p.m. Feb. 3 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The two women, ages 25 and 57, and the man, 28, were determined to have engaged in a physical altercation.
Felony warrant
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged disturbance and found a suspect to have an active warrant.
The alleged incident took place at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 4 along Houser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The suspect, who was not named, was arrested, police added.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A truck driver escaped injury when his tractor-trailer went out of control, rotated, struck a guide rail and rolled onto its right side as it attempted to avoid an object in the roadway.
The crash occurred at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 4 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 198.2, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Gurpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., was traveling west when the crash occurred, police noted. He was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle overturned in snowy conditions.
The crash occurred at 5:53 a.m. Feb. 5 along Route 304, west of Arrowhead Lane, Limestone Township, Union County. A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Paige L. Ruhl, 24, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when it went out of control in snowy conditions, went off the south shoulder, down an embankment and overturned onto its roof, troopers noted.
Ruhl was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. rocks
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles struck large rocks which fell from another vehicle at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 4 along I-80 at mile marker 207, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said an unidentified vehicle was traveling west when two rocks fell from the vehicle. A 2019 Kenworth driven by Henry I. Rapalo, 54, of Long Pond, stuck a large rock, then a 2019 Honda Insight driven by Kenneth J. Taylor, 43, of Bloomsburg, struck the rock.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 18 along Route 15, south of Poplar Avenue, Gregg Township, Union County.
A 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2018 Nissan.
Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Dodge Ram towing a snowmobile trailer left the south shoulder of Route 304, struck a utility pole and fled the scene.
The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 5 along Route 304, west of Hummel Road, Limestone Township, Union County. The truck is believed to be orange and fled toward New Berlin. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Someone removed a package from the mailbox of a Montour County man.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime between 2:25 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2:56 p.m. Feb. 5 at 1420 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County. A package of Keurig refillable coffee packets valued at $10.99 was allegedly stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Richfield man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop, according to state police.
Pearce Graham was taken into custody after his 2008 Ford Taurus was stopped for speeding, troopers noted. The stop occurred at 9:24 p.m. Jan. 20 along Route 35 and Health Center Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 3 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of East Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by an unnamed person made a lane change to the right and struck a 2016 Chrysler TC. The driver of the Hyundai was issued a written warning for turning movements and required signals, police reported.
False identification
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A New York man allegedly provided false identification during a traffic stop.
Police said Reginald Ferguson, 29, of Elmira, N.Y., provided false information when a UHaul van he was driving was stopped at 1:56 a.m. Dec. 26 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Verizon, 1499 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, was cited after troopers responded to the fourth false alarm since March at the store.
Found property
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Visa debit card was found in the parking lot of Dollar General, 945 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The card was found at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Union County Deed transfers
• Justin A. Leach to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Devin T. Driggers, Jennifer F. Driggers to John E. Nagel, Nancy J. Nagel, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Clarence H. Gauger, Virginia L. Gauger to Robert C. Lucas, property in White Deer Townsip, $1.
• Barry L. Libby, Deborah C. Libby to Christopher L. Libby, Torie I Libby, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Larry A. Lloyd, Patricia A. Dean to Patrick J. Scullin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott H. Wenning, Erin F. Patton to Craig A. Bennett, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Service First Federal Credit Union to David Gerard Slater, Erin Colleen Sheedy, property in Union Township, $319,000.
• Steven W. Gardner, Cathy A. Gardner, Kermit P. Felmey Jr. to Kyle L. Smith, property in Union Township, $1.
• Marilynn J. Henry to David Smit, Ann Smit, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Devin T. Driggers, Jennifer F. Driggers to Michael Pennycoff, Kala Pennycoff, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tippawan Usooke Lim to Daniel J. Vietri, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jayne A. Croll to Evangelical Community Hospital, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Rebekah Meixell, Atanasio Reyes Cruz to David R. Hilliard, Ann M. Hilliard, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Yedid Management Group LLC, Erez Yedid member to Megan Jacobs, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Dustin E. Radel, Heidi M. Sauers, Heidi M. Radel to Morgan M. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Barrie K. Wirth, Virginia L. Wirth to Jonathan Treon, Barrie K. Wirth and Virginia L. Wirth irrevocable inter-vivos trust, Barrie K. Wirth irrevocable inter-vivos trust, Virginia L. Wirth irrevocable inter-vivos trust, Jessica C. Treon, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• L and L Land Development LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Murat Hokka, Dilek Ozdemir Hokka, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gregory A. Hackenberg, Barbara B. Hackenberg, Jeffrey L. Hackenberg, Vicki L. Hackenberg, Jill M. Smith, Danny J. Smith to Andrey Kozlov, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Ted A. Cresswell, Sandra J. Cresswell to Ted J. Cresswell, Caitlin T. Cresswell, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael Leon to Michael R. Leon, Danielle M. Leon, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to David M. Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
