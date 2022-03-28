Mifflinburg announces ASPIRES winners

MIFFLINBURG — The March ASPIRES awards were recently presented at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School, to students in the third, fourth and fifth grade. These students are selected by their homeroom teachers for displaying positive behaviors such as respect, kindness, reliability and including all others in their daily lives.
The award is sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis, and each student will receive a special certificate and cash award at the final school assembly in June.
In Mrs. Vega’s third-grade class, Emma Wray is being recognized. She is the daughter of Lauren and Adam Wray and the family lives in Millmont. Emma cites both math and science as her favorite subjects. She takes ballet and shows animals at the West End Fair as a 4-H member. She also enjoys swimming. Emma dreams of a being a pet rescuer as she gets older.
Colbie Loss, a fourth grader in Mrs. Ritter’s homeroom, is the daughter of Jed and Elizabeth Loss of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math and she takes both ballet and jazz lessons, and is involved in the basketball programs. Colbie is a fan of many sports and she aspires to be a personal trainer.
Fifth grader Kyron Erdley is also an awardee. Mrs. Snayberger is his homeroom teacher and his parents are Megan and Andy Erdley of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is social studies and he enjoys everything about history. Kyron is involved with Clarity Prep and hopes to someday own his own business.
It is Kiwanis’ goal to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The club meets each first and third Monday of each month at the Carriage Corner and provides many support services to local youth and those throughout the world. Anyone interested in learning more can call 570-966-0623.
