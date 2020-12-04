LEWISBURG — Staying healthy was part of the motivation for extending a well-attended Lewisburg holiday tradition.
Late Night Shopping will be held until 9 p.m. starting tonight and continuing in downtown Lewisburg through the two Fridays which follow.
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) announced the earlier shutdown time combined with the added dates will give shoppers more “distance” to shop at leisure.
“Most if not all the businesses plan to stay open,” said Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director. “People have specials planned. Check with your favorite store’s Facebook and Instagram posts.”
Businesses and the LDP decided to make a concerted effort to attract people to the downtown on Sundays during the holiday season this year. Ruby said opening for shoppers during midday hours Sundays through Dec. 20 will be a plus.
“The majority of the businesses in downtown Lewisburg will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and we have three of them between now and Christmas,” Ruby said. “It allows people to come down and enjoy the same festive holiday shopping and atmosphere they enjoy but spread out over time.”
Ruby noted that the LDP’s Local Shopping Pass would also be valid through Sunday, Dec. 20, rather than the two days after Thanksgiving as it has been in years gone by.
Core partners of Late Night Shopping and other holiday activities included the LDP, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Bucknell University and the Borough of Lewisburg.
