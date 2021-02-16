EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors agreed at their most recent regular meeting to discuss forming an Education Committee.
A public work session for the discussion was called for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 prior to the start of the regular school board meeting. Details for attendees would be forthcoming but most district board meetings have been online only of late.
Jordan Fetzer, LASD director and school board president, said the Education Committee could include “various stakeholders to discuss the direction of education in the district.” He noted the work session agenda would include the official duties of the committee, who would serve, how often they would meet and the like.
“Board members were very passionate about this,” he noted. “There was a high level of interest to serve on the committee, so it became apparent that it was something our entire board should discuss before passing it on to a committee to discuss.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock brought the initial idea to the board, noting that she was relatively new to the district and it would allow a deeper look into topics covered and guidance for the future.
Fetzer added that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a number of educational issues. An Education Committee could begin the discussion of where district education has been, is now and where it could go in view of those issues.
The full school board would have final say on Education Committee findings.
