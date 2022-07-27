SUNBURY — The shores of Lake Augusta have returned just in time to give Susquehanna River Valley residents a spot to beat the sweltering summer heat. Repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, which were delayed by unfavorable river conditions in 2021, have been completed and the fabridam is now fully inflated, leaving the artificial lake ripe for outdoor recreation.
Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced that repairs to the 2,100-foot-long inflatable dam had been completed. Repairs were slated for last fall but pushed to early summer due to multiple tropical storms which raised river levels and brought temperatures unsuited to repairs. The dam, made up of seven inflatable bags roughly eight feet high, required the replacement of bag six as well as patching to bag seven for wear and tear.
“We are pleased to share the exciting news that the work on the fabridam has been completed so that boaters will be able to resume normal activities this weekend,” said Dunn. “Thank you to the public for being patient as we worked to make these repairs, and again special thanks to the staff at Shikellamy and within our Bureau of Facility Design and Construction for prioritizing this project and keeping the public informed at every turn.”
Andrew Leidich, Shikellamy State Park manager, reported that the artificial lake has now been filled following the inflation of the dam, allowing for boating and recreation on Lake Augusta to commence for a shortened summer season.
“Inflation of the dam has been in full swing over the last two weeks. DCNR is happy to share that Lake Augusta is at full pool,” Leidich said, adding repairs were able to be completed ahead of schedule to salvage some of the boating season.
“Mother nature cooperated with us this summer, giving steady low river conditions allowing us to complete the project earlier than expected,” he said, noting that the repair-friendly river conditions have resulted in some lower water levels in parts of the 3,060-acre lake.
“Due to naturally low river flow conditions, the creation of Lake Augusta has been a slow process over the last two weeks with the upper portions of the lake expected to have low spots over this upcoming weekend. DCNR urges boaters to exercise cautions in these areas.”
As in past years, the dam will be deflated at the beginning of October, a process which takes roughly two weeks, after which it will be inspected for any needed repairs.
Jared Fencil, DCNR assistant regional manager for the Bureau of State Parks Region 1, said the quick pace of repairs once started were a welcome change from difficulties last year.
“If you looked at river levels from years past, we were all surprised we were able to work as early in the year as we were,” said Fencil. “We were glad we were able to do that, and able to salvage… almost exactly one half of boating season that we have here ahead of us yet.”
Courtesy boat ramps were also placed along the lake’s shores over the weekend and local residents are already taking advantage of the reopened lake.
“It seems like the boating is picking up. As soon as we were almost at full capacity we started seeing boat trailers showing up at the lake. People seem to be using it and getting the rest of the season in so we’ll go from there,” Fencil said.
On June 29, bids opened for a fish passage which is set to be installed along the west end of the fabridam to allow for the movement of aquatic life while the dam is inflated.
“In the wintertime, fish and other aquatic life can move freely up and down the river because the bags are down, but as soon as we inflate those the dam is a complete stop for aquatic life. We raise and lower the bags to accommodate high water events, but it’s a barrier across the river and this is going to allow a path where that aquatic life can make its way up and around the dam,” said Fencil.
Unlike most fish ladders or fish ways, which resemble concrete stairways, the planned installation will have a much more natural appearance, with a rock and gravel bottom leading the fish up from pool to pool.
“It’s going to look a lot like a stream bed, there’s going to be a lower access point, a lower bank that’s going to be like a walking path that can actually provide access to the river below the dam,” Fencil said.
No bids for the passage have been awarded yet, but Fencil said more information about the project will be released in the near future and that residents need not worry about any additional delays to boating.
“The project will not affect the dam and will be carried out at different times during the season, so we’re not going to have to shorten boating season to accommodate the fish way, which is a good thing for everybody,” he said.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
