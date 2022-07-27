SUNBURY — The shores of Lake Augusta have returned just in time to give Susquehanna River Valley residents a spot to beat the sweltering summer heat. Repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, which were delayed by unfavorable river conditions in 2021, have been completed and the fabridam is now fully inflated, leaving the artificial lake ripe for outdoor recreation.

Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced that repairs to the 2,100-foot-long inflatable dam had been completed. Repairs were slated for last fall but pushed to early summer due to multiple tropical storms which raised river levels and brought temperatures unsuited to repairs. The dam, made up of seven inflatable bags roughly eight feet high, required the replacement of bag six as well as patching to bag seven for wear and tear.

