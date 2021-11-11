MILTON — A Thursday evening gathering in front of Milton American Legion Post 71 exemplified the pride veterans take in their service to the country.
Following a brief ceremony to recognize Veterans Day, post Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said she takes a lot of pride in being a veteran. A two-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Ulmer has volunteered with the American Legion for 38 years.
She read comments about Veterans Day during the ceremony, along with post Home Association President Robert Kohl and American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary President Bonnie Michael.
“Memorial Day is for the dead,” Ulmer said, during the ceremony. “Veterans Day is for the living, those who served and are serving.”
On the day she enlisted, Ulmer said following the ceremony that she “signed blank check” to the United States.
In other words, Ulmer said she vowed to give her life for her country if needed, and to continue serving after her enlistment ended.
“I’m proud that I was one of the first 100 women appointed to West Point,” Ulmer said. “I had to turn it down because I was too hold.”
Twenty-five and serving in the Army at the time of her appointment, Ulmer said it initially wasn’t realized she surpassed the age limit for attending West Point.
Numerous members of the Ulmer family have served their country, including her husband Bob who was in the Air Force.
She also touched on the role of the American Legion in the community.
“The legion is important because they’re not just another gold old boys place,” Ulmer said. “They’re very much into giving back to the community.”
She noted that the auxiliary presents programs to educate others about veterans.
Like the veterans who served, Michael said auxiliary members take pride in what they do.
“Our main function is to support the American Legion and do as much as we can,” she said.
