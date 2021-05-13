MUNCY — A fundraiser yard sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, at Katy's Church, 440 Katy's Church Road, Muncy. The church is located next to state game lands in Columbia County.
A concession stand will be open during the sale.
Donated items are being accepted for the sale. To make a donation, call 570-764-2412.
