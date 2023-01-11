PORT TREVORTON — Attorney Heath Brosius has announced that he will run for Snyder County District Attorney.
A Port Treverton resident, Brosius is currently serving as Snyder County Assistant District Attorney. Brosius will be a Republican candidate in the May 16 Primary Election. Current District Attorney Mike Piecuch recently announced he will not seek re-election and is running for Common Pleas judge.
Prior to being hired as Assistant District Attorney, Brosius served as a law clerk in Northumberland County, clerking for numerous judges for 10 years. In addition, he served as a Guardian Ad Litem for children in Union and Snyder Counties for over 10 years. In the district attorney’s office, he is the director of Diversionary Programs and a member of the 17th Judicial District’s Treatment Court.
Brosius represents the 17th Judicial District (Union and Snyder Counties) on the Children’s State Roundtable Initiative, the regional Leadership Roundtable, and the local Children’s Roundtable of Snyder and Union Counties. He also serves on Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty’s Autism and the Courts Taskforce and as a member of the Family Engagement Initiative Leadership Committee for Union and Snyder Counties.
Born and raised in Snyder County, Brosius graduated from Middleburg High School, Bloomsburg University, and Widener University School of Law. He and his wife, Amber, have been married for 14 years, and have three children. The family attends Josiah’s Way Church in Lewistown, where Brosius is an elder and serves as the financial officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.