MILTON — Prioritizing heart health awareness for women, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness presents a panel discussion on heart health, warning signs, and prevention at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital.
This panel discussion for women about women’s heart health will be presented by: Melanie Patel, D.O., cardiologist, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Taryn Wilk, wellness educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness; and Christina O’Rourke, clinical dietitian, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.
“Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. It is vital for women to have the conversation, to understand personal risk factors, and to take the time to understand their own family history of cardiovascular disease,” said Patel. “The goal of this Talk with the Doc is to arm women with the knowledge needed to promote a heart healthy way of life.”
The panel discussion will focus on Patel’s expertise on heart health management and treatment. Specifically, Patel will discuss signs and symptoms of heart attacks in women, which are often more subtle in nature than for men. Wilk will share how to focus on physical and mental well-being through, exercise, stress reduction and education. O’Rourke will help participants understand what they should be eating to help improve overall heart health.
This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
