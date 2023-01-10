MILTON — Prioritizing heart health awareness for women, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness presents a panel discussion on heart health, warning signs, and prevention at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital.

This panel discussion for women about women’s heart health will be presented by: Melanie Patel, D.O., cardiologist, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Taryn Wilk, wellness educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness; and Christina O’Rourke, clinical dietitian, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.

