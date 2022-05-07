MILLMONT — A drive-thru turkey dinner will be served at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Christ’s United Lutheran “4 Bells” Church, located on Route 45, 3 miles west of Mifflinburg.
The menu will include stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, and applesauce.
Pre-ordering through www.4bellschurch.com is encouraged. For more information, email Kim at kim@4bellschurch.com or call 570-716-5601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.