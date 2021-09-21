WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz has announced a schedule of upcoming performances.
The puppet is scheduled to present as follows:
• 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Boyer Mennonite Family Fun Night, 1472 W Ridge Road, Middleburg.
• 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at At the Barn Yard, Lewistown Corn Maze, Lewistown.
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Otterbien United Methodist Church Fall Festival, Fourth and Vine streets, Sunbury.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the puppet home, East Third Street, Watsontown.
• 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Christ Wesleyan Church Trunk or Treat, Stamm Road, Milton.
• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Ard's Farm Market, 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.